Dolly Parton’s star at Hollywood Walk of Fame vandalized

Dolly Parton's star: The singer's star at the Hollywood Walk of Fame, shown before it was vandalized a week after her death. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — Fans hoping to pay tribute to Dolly Parton at the Hollywood Walk of Fame received a rude surprise, as the country music legend’s star was damaged, according to published reports.

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Photos and videos shared on social media on Monday showed Parton’s star defaced with dark markings across her name, according to The Hollywood Reporter. One fan wrote on Threads that she and her daughter went to lay flowers on Parton’s star, but that “somebody decided to do this (vandalism) about 10 minutes before we got here.”

The woman, identified by KABC as Lore Corona, posted a video on social media stating that someone had vandalized the star by scratching over Parton’s name.

Ana Martinez of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce said the star, which was transformed into a large memorial of flowers, cards and other tributes after Parton died on Aug. 25 at age 80, had been cleared in anticipation of repair work that had been scheduled by the Hollywood Historic Trust, KABC reported.

Martinez said that Parton’s site was already on a list of stars scheduled to be repaired because of cracks, according to the television station. She said the star was vandalized after it was cleared for its repairs.

Parton received her star on the Walk of Fame in 1984, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

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