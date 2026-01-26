AI and work: How artificial intelligence is reshaping our jobs

FILE PHOTO: A Gallup Workforce survey asked about the use of AI on the job.

More U.S. workers are adopting the use of artificial intelligence in their professional lives, according to a new Gallup poll.

The Gallup Workforce survey conducted in the fall of 2025 questioned 22,000 workers in the country, with 12% of those asked saying they use AI daily in their jobs, The Associated Press reported.

At least a quarter said they use it frequently or a few times a week. About half said they use it a few times a year.

Still, about 49% of workers said they never use AI in their jobs, the poll found.

In 2023, when Gallup started asking about AI use in jobs, 21% said that they used it occasionally, the AP reported.

AI, specifically platforms such as ChatGPT, is being used to write emails, write computer code, summarize documents, create images and answer questions.

But it isn’t just used for writing.

One Home Depot employee said he uses an AI assistant to help him answer questions about supplies he is not fully familiar with.

“I think my job would suffer if I couldn’t because there would be a lot of shrugged shoulders and ‘I don’t know’ and customers don’t want to hear that,” Gene Walinski told the AP. h

Still, as expected, adoption is most frequent for those in the technology sector, with about 60% using it frequently and 30% using it daily.

Teacher Joyce Hatzidakis says she uses it to “clean up” communication with parents.

“I can scribble out a note and not worry about what I say and then tell it what tone I want,” she told the AP. “And then, when I reread it, if it’s not quite right, I can have it edited again. I’m definitely getting less parent complaints.”

But AI does bring with it some issues, specifically, it takes a lot of energy to run the AI systems, and not all economists agree that it will actually boost productivity or help with employment.

One point of data to note, a separate Gallup poll from last year showed that as AI use is increasing, people are not worried about losing their jobs to computers.

About half of those surveyed said that bots may take their job within the next five years. In 2023, that portion of those polled was 60%, the AP reported.

The survey found that about 39% of employees said their jobs use AI for productivity, efficienty and quality, while 41% said their employers have not rolled out AI, while 21% they were not sure.

