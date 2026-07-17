T.I.'s Brooklyn show canceled hours ahead of show

T.I. performs during the 2026 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture® Presented By Coca-Cola® at Caesars Superdome on July 05, 2026, in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Josh Brasted/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

T.I.'s scheduled performance at New York's Brooklyn Paramount Friday night has been canceled.

The venue announced the news just hours before the show. "Due to circumstances affecting the planned presentation of the show, T.I.'s Brooklyn performance has been canceled," the venue wrote on Instagram. "Ticket holders will receive automatic refunds at the original point of purchase. Thank you for your understanding."

T.I. has not yet issued a statement addressing the cancellation.

T.I. is currently on The King Succession Tour in support of his final album, Kill the King, featuring sons Domani and King Harris as special guests.

His next scheduled show is Saturday at The Fillmore in Silver Spring, Maryland.

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