Tierra Whack releases 'Candle Wax' music video

Tierra Whack has released the music video for her song "Candle Wax," from her mixtape Whack's Museum.

Directed by Child, the video opens with Tierra resting her head on a pile of unlit candles with her eyes closed. She then wakes up and the visual transitions, panning down a row of people from a woman to a man and another woman. Dollar bills are wrapped around the man's shoulders and around the woman's head like a veil. They pass what appears to be a glass of milk to Tierra, who is later seen standing beside a little girl eating dinner while people in the background interact and serve themselves plates of food.

The 45-second video follows Whack's Museum's "Whack Job."

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