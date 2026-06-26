T.I. releases final album, 'Kill the King'

Friday marks the end of an era for T.I., who just released his final album, Kill the King.

It's a star-studded project, recorded over several years, that includes features from Anderson .Paak, The-Dream, 2 Chainz, Jeezy, T-Pain, Usher, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Young Dro and Summer Walker, with Pharrell among the producers.

Now available on streaming services, Kill the King follows 2020's The L.I.B.R.A. and arrives as T.I. celebrates 25 years in the music industry. Speaking to Wallo267 on Cultural Currency, he said "it feels like a blessing" to release his final album after a quarter-century in the game.

"It's a blessing to be able to maintain a consistent level of success for one year, let alone 25," he said. "I got everything I prayed for and I am thankful and honored by that so it just feels like a celebration for me."

T.I. will support the album with The King Succession Tour, joined by sons Domani and King Harris. The trek kicks off in July.

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