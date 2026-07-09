T.I. earns 13th top-10 on 'Billboard'’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart

T.I. performs during the 2026 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture® Presented By Coca-Cola® at Caesars Superdome on July 05, 2026, in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Josh Brasted/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

T.I.'s final album, Kill the King, has debuted in the top 10 on the Billboard's Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart, landing at #10 on the list dated July 11.

According to Luminate, the album earned 22,000 equivalent album units in the United States during the June 26-July 2 tracking week, becoming T.I.'s 13th top-10 entry on the chart. It follows 11 of his studio albums, as well as Da'Nic and 25 to Life, the debut studio album by P$C (Pimp Squad Click), which he executive produced and presented.

Released June 26, Kill the King also debuted at #30 on the Billboard 200 and #7 on the Top Rap Albums chart. Speaking to People about why the project will be his last album, T.I. said, "Why now? I've gotten everything I prayed for from the game."

“It just feels like this is it. I’ll catch y’all on the flip side," he continued.

T.I. added of his journey, “I feel blessed to have had such a long career, to go from the kid that was praying to be a part of something to having such a significant role [in rap culture]."

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