Summer Walker thanks fans for 'showing up' to Still Finally Over It tour

Summer Walker performs in concert at MetLife Stadium on August 12, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for ABA)

With her Still Finally Over It tour nearing its end, Summer Walker took to Instagram Thursday to express her gratitude to her fans.

"Thank you guys for showing up and showing the f*** out because y'all literally sold out my whole tour. It was only just like two cities I think that wasn’t sold out and ... I just don’t take that lightly," she said.

Summer said she "put so much work into this tour," noting she was the mastermind behind the show's programming while acknowledging it was a team effort.

"I'm just so glad that it wasn’t for nothing," she said. "Everybody just seemed to enjoy it. There were so many great reviews, and I’m just really appreciative. I'm really happy."

She gave a shoutout to people who struggle with anxiety, as well as hardworking mothers.

"Shoutout to all the girlies, you know, mental health who can overcome anxiety and be able to completely transform their lives, their personalities to do what they need to do to, you know, have the life they want to have," Summer said.

Speaking about motherhood, she added, "People just don’t understand how difficult it is to be a mom and work this hard. It doesn’t really get easier."

After recalling an incident in which her nannies quit and her mother wasn't able to help babysit her children, Summer said, "I don’t really talk about my life but people don’t understand how you have to move and how hard you have to work when you don’t have the same support system that most people have."

Summer said she doesn't know if she'll headline a tour again, explaining that she plans to take a break and is even considering the possibility of retirement. Still, she teased that "more things coming."

Summer has a show in Vancouver on Friday.

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