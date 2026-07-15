Rick Ross unveils track list for upcoming album, 'Set in Stone'

Rick Ross attends the 2026 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

While celebrating the 20th anniversary of his debut album, Port of Miami, on tour, Rick Ross is also gearing up for the release of his next project.

Days before Set in Stone arrives, he shared the album's track list on Instagram via a joint post with his label, Maybach Music Group.

The project features Yung Miami on "She's My Star," Jeezy on "Maybach Music VII," Leon Thomas on "Remarkable Hussle," Gucci Mane on "Big Fish" and BigXThaPlug on "Living Large."

Additional guest appearances come from Rich the Kid, YFN Lucci, Deon Cole, The-Dream, Kodak Black, Ball Greezy, Nino Breeze and Big Toney, Young Breed and DJ Nasty. It also features the already released singles "Mahogany Caskets," featuring T.I., and "Minks in Miami," featuring French Montana and Max B.

His post's caption teases a special, unannounced guest on "Caviar Bumps," which will only appear on the physical edition of the album.

Set in Stone drops on Friday, the same day Ross' tour makes a stop at Chicago Theatre. He will be joined by special guest Twista.

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