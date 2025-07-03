Remastered 21-minute version of Prince’s 'America' getting digital release

By Jill Lances

A newly remastered extended version of the Prince track "America" is about to get its first-ever digital release.

"America" was the fourth single off Prince's 1985 album Around the World in a Day, which was a #1 hit for the late R&B star. The artist previously described the tune as a "straightforwardly patriotic" track.

And folks are getting a lot of music with the extended 12-inch version of the song, as it clocks in at 21 minutes and 51 seconds. The record and single versions were much shorter, with a press release noting they were edited from an original performance that was "only cut short as the tape ran out."

"America (12" Version)" will hit digital services Friday at 12 a.m. local time.

In celebration of the release, the Prince Museum at Paisley Park is launching an exhibit spotlighting the song, which will run from Friday to Thursday, July 10. There will also be an "America" T-shirt with artwork inspired by the song at the Official Prince Store.

