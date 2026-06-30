Release date set for Grandmaster Flash's book 'Birth of a Culture'

Grandmaster Flash, widely known as a pioneer in hip-hop and of modern deejaying, is sharing his knowledge of both — as well as personal stories from his life and career — in a new book.

Titled Birth of a Culture, the book brings readers back to the early days of hip-hop, when the genre was rooted in the Bronx, dance, graffiti, original raps, beats and neighborhood block parties. It also features conversations with artists about DJ techniques, the science behind a turntable and more.



"This story has been on my mind for a very long time. It depicts the early history and many subjects that pertain to the culture called hip-hop," Grandmaster Flash said in a statement. "I talk about not just my come-up, but the rise and participation of others who were responsible for giving hip-hop life. It entails joy, pain, fun, drama, math and science, real-life struggles and incredible achievements."

The book arrives on Sept. 22 but is now available for preorder.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.