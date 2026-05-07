Rapper Kodak Black arrested on drug trafficking charge

Rapper Kodak Black, whose legal name is Bill Kapri, was arrested by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office on a drug trafficking charge on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, in Orange County, Fla. (Orange County Florida Corrections Dept.)

Rapper Kodak Black was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly trafficking MDMA in Florida last year, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

The 28-year-old artist, born Bill Kapri, is awaiting a court hearing Thursday afternoon on his drug trafficking charge for the alleged incident that took place during a Nov. 24, 2025, police search in Orlando, Florida.

Officers responded to a 911 call about gunshots and searched vehicles that were in the vicinity of the incident, according to the police report.

Kapri approached the officers and observed them searching the vehicles, the report said. The affidavit also alleged police located a bag in the trunk containing 56 grams of cannabis in sealed marked cannabis bags and a metal container containing a pink pill substance.

The sheriff's deputy alleged in the report that a "pink pill" that tested positive for MDMA was found during the search.

An officer also said he allegedly found a bag containing Kapri's ID, money and a bottle of Promethazine Hydrochloride, according to the report.

The report included an image from Kodak Black's Instagram page that had a pair of pink scissors and a pink bag, which investigators alleged was uncovered during the search.

"Everyone on scene was asked if the bag or its contents belonged to any of them, and all denied ownership, including Bill Kapri," the report alleged.

"When Kapri was informed of the money in the bag, he attempted multiple times to have the money turned over to him, claiming it belonged to his business. Kapri, however, would not claim the bag or any of its contents," the report said.

Kapri's attorney did not immediately respond to ABC News for comment.

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