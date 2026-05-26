Queen Latifah shares plan to release new music: 'It's time'

Queen Latifah attends the 52nd American Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 25, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/FilmMagic)

Queen Latifah was introduced to the world through music, but it's been years since she released a project. With her upcoming Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction, she says she new music may finally be on the way.

"I'm going to drop some music," she told People. "You know, I got all this music at home, and I forget y'all haven't heard it. I need to let somebody else hear it other than my friends."

Queen's last project was 2009's Persona, but she says she feels "so close to" music.

"I do enough things that allow me to get out there and sing or rap or do shows so that people can remember," she said. "Lest they forget how I got into this game. Let me show you right quick."

"I keep it in my back pocket at all times," she told People. "But yeah, I guess it has been a minute, so probably will drop some new music this year."

"It's time," she added. "Get ready for the many genres that it will come out in."

Queen will be inducted into the Rock & Roll of Hame on Nov. 14 alongside fellow honorees like the late Luther Vandross, MC Lyte, Celia Cruz and Sade.

"It's really almost odd to be inducted with people who are such influences and such heroes in my mind, but such a huge, huge honor to be in anything that's a class with them," she told People.

The RRHOF ceremony will be available to watch in December on ABC and Disney+.

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