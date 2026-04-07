Queen Latifah to host 2026 American Music Awards

Queen Latifah attends the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Mark Guiducci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on March 15, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

Queen Latifah is returning for another American Music Awards. She's been announced as host of the 2026 show, taking place May 25 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

"I am so excited to return to the American Music Awards stage to host this year," Latifah said in a statement. "It's been an incredible year for music and there is no better place to celebrate than in Vegas."

“We’re thrilled to welcome Queen Latifah back as host of the American Music Awards,” added Jay Penske, CEO of Dick Clark Productions. “A true powerhouse and trailblazer, she brings a dynamic presence and deep connection to both fans and fellow artists, making her the perfect choice to lead a night celebrating the biggest names and most defining moments in music.”

Latifah's hosting gig will mark her AMAs comeback, after performing Alicia Keys' "Superwoman" at the 2008 show alongside Keys and Kathleen Battle. She also performed and served as co-host at the 1995 ceremony.

The 52nd annual American Music Awards will air live on May 25 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS and stream on Paramount+.

"I’ve had so many amazing memories on the @AMAs," Queen added on Instagram. "Come celebrate with us. it’s going to be something special!"

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