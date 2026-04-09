Pooh Shiesty to remain in custody following recent arrest

Rapper Pooh Shiesty attends Onyx Monday Nights at Onyx Nightclub on May 31, 2021, in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Pooh Shiesty has been ordered to remain in custody after his arrest for allegedly pulling a gun during a dispute over his contract with Gucci Mane's record label.

He's been accused of kidnapping and robbing Gucci and other victims at gunpoint. A Texas judge ruled in a federal court on Wednesday that there is "probable cause that he committed the crimes alleged in the complaint."

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Pooh Shiesty, born Lontrell Williams Jr., was arrested last week in connection with "an armed takeover" in January at a Dallas music studio. Authorities allege he, his father Lontrell Williams Sr., and seven other people confronted Gucci, born Radric Davis, and demanded Shiesty's release from his contract with 1017 Records at gunpoint. Prosecutors say Shiesty "forced one of the victims to sign a release from the recording contract at gunpoint," allegedly using an AK-style pistol.

The group also allegedly robbed other victims at gunpoint, taking items including jewelry, cash and Rolex watches, according to the DOJ. One victim was reportedly nearly unconscious after being choked.

Pooh Shiesty and his attorneys have questioned why charges were filed three months after the incident, noting that the FBI did not recover any weapons or stolen jewelry, nor did they find surveillance video of the alleged robbery. The group was, however, captured in surveillance images entering and leaving the recording studio that day.

"The story is quite unusual and I think that the FBI knew that, I think the investigators knew that it was unusual," said Pooh Shiesty's attorney Bradford Cohen. "And I think that's why it took so long to make the arrest. The FBI doesn't take three months to arrest someone if they believe everything that was said on the night that it occurred. They were involved the first night and then nothing happened for three months."

"It's a he said, he said type of case," Cohen said.

Prosecutors argue that Pooh Shiesty is a flight risk and allege that he did not have permission to be in Dallas, based on the conditions of his release in October after serving three years for gun-related crimes.

If convicted, he faces life in prison.

A judge ruled during a detention hearing last week that there is probable cause in the case against Pooh Shiesty's father, rapper Big30 and three alleged co-conspirators.

They also face potential sentences of up to life imprisonment if convicted.

Gucci Mane has not publicly commented on the incident.

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