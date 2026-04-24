Offset says he's not slowing down following shooting: 'Like the Energizer Bunny'

Rapper Offset attends the 4th Annual Toys 4 The Nawf Christmas Charity event on December 20, 2025, in Norcross, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Offset isn’t letting his recent shooting injury slow him down.

In a new interview with the Creators Inc. podcast, reportedly recorded less than a week after the April 6 shooting, the rapper says he's trying to channel the Energizer Bunny.

“Gotta keep pushin’, like the Energizer Bunny, man,” he tells host Andy Bachman. “We don’t got time to be slowing down.”​​

Days after the shooting, which took place outside of a casino in Florida, Offset was back onstage at the University of Arkansas’s Rowfest on April 11. After that, he flew to LA to continue working on his new album.

“I was blessed enough to be able to still move,” he says on the podcast. “So I’m still moving … at the end of the day the grind don’t stop, bro. I ain’t want nobody to feel sorry for me. People get shot every day, bro. Like, I’m blessed. I can keep pushing, so why would I just sit down?”

Offset, who says he was shot in the hip, is next scheduled to perform on May 9 at the Xperience Live Event Center in Orlando, Florida.

Lil TJay, born Tione Jayden Merritt, was arrested in connection with the incident and charged with disorderly conduct, a first-degree misdemeanor, according to the Seminole Police Department. He was also charged with operating without a valid license.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

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