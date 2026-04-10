Offset released from hospital, shares new statement after shooting

Offset performs onstage during the MASA TOUR at State Farm Arena on October 15, 2025, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images)

Offset has been released from the hospital after suffering a non-life-threatening injury in a shooting outside the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, on April 6.

"Offset has been released from the hospital and he is up and walking," a spokesperson for the rapper, whose legal name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, said in a statement Friday. "We're incredibly grateful to the doctors, nurses, and the entire hospital staff who took such great care of him."

Offset issued a statement of his his own on Instagram, expressing gratitude for the love he received following the incident.

“Thank you to everyone who’s checked in on me and showed me love! I’m good….but I’m planning to be better!" he wrote on Instagram. "I’m focused on my family, my recovery, and getting back to the music…realizing that life is made up of quiet wins and loud losses….Life’s a gamble and I’m still playing to win.”

Offset had been in stable condition in the hospital after the shooting, a spokesperson for the rapper confirmed to ABC News.

Lil TJay, born Tione Jayden Merritt, was taken into custody following the shooting and charged with disorderly conduct, a first-degree misdemeanor, according to the Seminole Police Department. He was also charged with operating without a valid license.

The incident began with a fight, according to police, before escalating.

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