Nightly lineup for 2026 'Essence' Festival unveiled

The star-studded lineup for Essence Festival 2026 has been divided into three nights.

Kicking things off the first night, July 3, is Cardi B, who will be making her Essence festival debut, along with Latto and Kehlani, who will give fans a taste of their new albums. The R&B band SZN4, formed on Netflix's Building the Band, is also set to perform.

Saturday will feature a live R&B experience featuring performances by Brandy and Monica, Patti LaBelle, Leon Thomas and Josh Levi, along with a surprise guest who has yet to be revealed.

The third and final night will see George Clinton and Parliament-Funkadelic bring the Mothership back to New Orleans — a giant stage prop first introduced as part of the group's live set in the mid-'70s. They will be joined by Big Boi, Scarface, Big Freedia, Nona Hendryx and Durand Bernarr. Babyface, Doug E. Fresh and Public Enemy are also on the lineup for that night.

Additional announcements are on the way.

The Essence Festival 2026 will take place July 3-5 in New Orleans. Three-day tickets are now available for purchase, and single-night tickets go on sale May 13 at 10 a.m. CT.

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