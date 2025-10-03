New Music Friday: Blxst, Ledisi, Coi Leray and more

Blxst has released his new song, "Aye Girl," where he questions whether his woman will wait if he puts love on hold to pursue his goals. "Aye girl, you the only thing real in this fake world," he croons. "Know you want me sitting still, but I can't, girl/ I ain't sinning, I been in and out the bank, girl/ I'm hoping God go to work when you pray, girl/ Look, even though I'm staying dangerous, I'm safe, girl/ You know the trials come with greatness, okay, girl/ Yeah, I just want to know if you gon' wait, girl/ For me."

Ledisi pays tribute to Queen of the Blues Dinah Washington on her new album, For Dinah, where she reworks some of the singer's songs. The album has been eight years in the making, according to her posts on social media.

Mariah the Scientist fights for love in court in the new video for her song "Is It a Crime" featuring Kali Uchis. Karrahbooo is the defendant, represented by Kali and Mariah. Kali and Mariah also team for Kali's new song "Pretty Promises."

Coi Leray dropped "Act Like You Know" featuring Shoreline Mafia. The video finds Coi turning up at a house party, where men attempt to get her attention. Her daughter, Miyoco, makes a quick cameo in the video.

Other releases:

Mellow Rackz, Nothing to Something

Trevor Jackson, I Love You

Hit-Boy & The Alchemist, "Business Merger"

Justine Skye, "Yap"

