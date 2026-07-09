Nas curates playlist of favorite Jay-Z songs

Rappers Jay Z (R) and Nas perform onstage during Power 105.1's "Powerhouse 2005: Operation Takeover" at the Continental Airlines Arena on October 27, 2005, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images for Universal Music)

One New York rap legend is recognizing another, as evidenced by a new playlist on Tidal. Ahead of Jay-Z's three-night stand at Yankee Stadium, Nas has curated a playlist of his favorite songs from Hov, titled Curated By God's Son: Hov.

"GOAT recognizes GOAT. In celebration of JAŸ-Z's 30th anniversary and his landmark Yankee Stadium shows, NaS curated his favorite songs by the Brooklyn legend," reads a post on Tidal's X account.

The playlist features Reasonable Doubt tracks "Brooklyn's Finest" with The Notorious B.I.G. and "Can't Knock the Hustle" featuring Mary J. Blige; their own collaborations "Success" and "Black Republican"; "99 Problems"; "Empire State of Mind" with Alicia Keys; and "No Church in the Wild" featuring Kanye West and Frank Ocean.

The 31-song playlist also includes "Dead Presidents II," the Hov song that sampled Nas' voice and ignited their legendary beef, which was resolved over two decades ago.

Hov will celebrate 30 years of Reasonable Doubt on Friday at Yankee Stadium, with his Saturday show celebrating The Blueprint's 25th anniversary. The third show, added due to popular demand and taking place Sunday, is titled Extra Innings.

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