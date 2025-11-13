Music Notes: The Weeknd, Klay Thompson and Ice Spice

The Weeknd is donating $350,000 from his XO Humanitarian Fund to the World Food Programme's Hurricane Melissa relief efforts. The money will go toward WFP's goal to help 200,000 of the most vulnerable Jamaicans affected by the natural disaster. "We are grateful to The Weeknd for his generous support for WFP's urgent relief efforts. His compassion will provide much needed comfort and resilience to Jamaicans as they navigate this crisis," said President/CEO Barron Segar says in a release.

Klay Thompson responded to jokes former NBA stars Jason Williams and Patrick Beverley made that suggest sex with Megan Thee Stallion is to blame for his basketball slump. "It only takes one p**** to drag a battleship across a desert. That's how powerful it is," Williams said on his Hoopin' N Hollerin' podcast. "I ain't saying that's what it is, but that might be what it is." Klay commented under an Instagram post highlighting the clip, "Referring to my GF as a 'p****' is so disgusting and disturbing. Especially from someone who played in the NBA. How would yall feel if I referred to your wives in such a way ? @patbev21. Do better fellas. Very disappointing."

Ice Spice helped launch the trailer for The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants. "I'm so excited to be in a movie with SpongeBob. Dreams come true. Check out the new trailer right now," she says in the video. The teaser gives fans a first look at her character in the film. She plays a fish who rocks Ice Spice's signature ginger Afro and works as a ride operator at Bikini Bottom High School. It marks Ice Spice's debut as a voice actor. Search for SquarePants arrives Dec. 19.

