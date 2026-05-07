Music Notes: Snoop Dogg, 'The Chi' and Ludacris

Snoop Dogg has rapped, acted, coached and commentated, but his latest project finds him voicing a character in a video game. Snoop now appears in the Stranger Than Heaven video game and also contributed to the soundtrack. He voices Orpheus, a character who works on a ship that the main characters board on their journey to Japan to start a new life. Snoop previously appeared as a playable character in Def Jam: Fight for NY and also lent his likeness to the 2004 game Fear & Respect, which was never released.

A trailer for the final season of The Chi has been released and is now available to watch on YouTube. The show, which stars Jacob Latimore, Birgundi Baker, Luke James, Shamon Brown Jr., Michael V. Epps, Hannaha Hall and Jason Weaver, premieres May 22 on Paramount+ with the Premium Plan.

Ludacris is among those being inducted into the Black Music & Entertainment Walk of Fame. Luda will be honored for his role in defining "an era with his sharp lyricism, charismatic delivery, and larger-than-life presence," according to a post announcing the recognition. "From chart-topping hits to cultural anthems, his influence spans music, film, and entrepreneurship, shaping the sound and spirit of a generation while continuing to inspire artists worldwide," the post says. Davido will also be honored during the ceremony.

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