Movies and TV shows casting this week in Tampa

Stacker compiled a list of movies and TV shows casting in Orlando using listings from Casting Networks.

New Africa // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

Movies and TV shows casting this week in Tampa

Stacker compiled a list of projects casting right now in Tampa and which roles they're looking to fill, using listings from Casting Networks. Read on to see what is filming in your area and could be your breakout role.

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Casting Darling

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

-- Actor (pay not available)

- Casting: Tampa

- Learn more about the feature film here

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Singles Ready for Love, Risk, and Real Connection

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

-- Voiceover Narrator ($300/day)

- Casting: Tampa

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

Short Film-real Jamaicans Miami & New York

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

-- Jason- Real Jamaican That Speaks Patois ($1200 weekly rate AF included)

-- Serena- Real Jamaican That Speaks Patois ($1200 weekly rate AF included)

- Casting: Tampa

- Learn more about the short film here

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Sixth Avenue Saints

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

-- Deli Man Raj (Scale Modified Low Budget Scale)

-- Mr. Bonanno (Scale Modified Low Budget Scale)

- Casting: Tampa

- Learn more about the feature film here

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Japanese Feature Film

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

-- Toshiko ($250/day )

- Casting: Tampa

- Learn more about the feature film here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

Finding Love

- Project type: documentary

- Roles:

-- Singles (TBD)

- Casting: Tampa

- Learn more about the documentary here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

Treveyon Henderson's Story

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

-- College Treveyon Henderson ($650/day + travel/lodging + 10%)

- Casting: Tampa

- Learn more about the feature film here

New Africa // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

Carl Jackson's the Judgement

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

-- Jenny (200 a day)

- Casting: Tampa

- Learn more about the feature film here