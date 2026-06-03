Movies and TV shows casting across the US

Backstage compiled a list of movies and TV shows casting across the US.

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Movies and TV shows casting across the US

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now across the U.S., and which roles they're looking to fill.

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High-Impact Vertical Drama Series

- Project type: vertical series

- Roles:

--- Lead Female (lead, female, 18-35)

--- Lead Male (lead, male, 18-40)

- Roles pay up to: $6,400

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the vertical series here

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'Uncanny Valley High'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Sarah (lead, female, 14-25)

- Roles pay up to: $3,000

- Casting locations: Worldwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'The Storm' Working Title

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Stephanie (lead, female, 25-45)

--- Marcos (lead, male, 25-45)

--- Esperanza (supporting, female, 50-70)

- Roles pay up to: $2,500

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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Coming of Age Feature Film, Twin Boys

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Sam (supporting, male, 13-15)

--- Brin (supporting, male, 13-15)

- Roles pay up to: $8,436

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'Love in the Wind'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Luke (lead, male, 18-30)

--- Savannah (lead, female, 18-30)

- Roles pay up to: $1,000

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, CA; Austin, TX

- Learn more about the feature film here

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Autism and ADHD in Relationship Themed Skits

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Lead Actress (lead, female, 18-35)

--- Lead Actor (lead, male, 18-35)

- Casting locations: Nashville, TN

- Learn more about the scripted show here

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'Lights Out: Who's Out' Vertical Thriller Series

- Project type: vertical series

- Roles:

--- Richard (lead, male, 40-50)

--- Mia (lead, female, 25-30)

--- Liam (lead, male, 25-30)

- Roles pay up to: $4,800

- Casting locations: Worldwide

- Learn more about the vertical series here

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'Falling for the Underground King'

- Project type: vertical series

- Roles:

--- Dean (lead, male, 22-35)

--- Nora (lead, female, 18-25)

- Roles pay up to: $5,600

- Casting locations: Worldwide

- Learn more about the vertical series here

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Buffalo, Confidential TV Series

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Pursuers (background / extra, male, 20-60)

--- Pursuers (lead, female, 20-60)

--- To portray: Very tall mountain men & woman types. Must be able to work local to NYC. Thx! (lead, female, male, 30-70)

- Casting locations: New York, NY

- Learn more about the scripted show here

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Christmas Decorating Competition Show

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Homeowner Team - Christmas Decorating Competition (real people, all genders, 5+)

--- Know an Atlanta Homeowner Who Loves Christmas? (real people, all genders, 14+)

- Roles pay up to: $500

- Casting locations: Atlanta, GA

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

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'DJD'

- Project type: documentary series

- Roles:

--- Mr. (lead, male, 40-60)

--- The New Mrs. (lead, female, 40-60)

--- Miss (lead, female, 20-35)

- Roles pay up to: $300

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, CA

- Learn more about the documentary series here

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In delusions

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Paige (lead, female, 25-27)

--- Mr Cotton Watts (lead, male, 50-60)

--- KIMBERLY (supporting, female, 25-27)

- Roles pay up to: $3,000

- Casting locations: Worldwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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GoodShort App Vertical Micro-Series

- Project type: vertical series

- Roles:

--- Female Talent (lead, female, 18+)

--- Male Talent (lead, male, 18+)

- Casting locations: Worldwide

- Learn more about the vertical series here

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Netflix's 'AIG,' DC Metropolitan Background

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- DC Commuters / Travelers / Pedestrians/Joggers / Political Office Staffers/Security (SAG-AFTA covered) (background / extra, 21-65)

--- DC Commuters / Travelers / Political Office Staffers/Crew (NON SAG-AFTA covered) (background / extra, 21-65)

- Roles pay up to: $224

- Casting locations: Washington, DC; Alexandria, VA; Baltimore, MD

- Learn more about the feature film here

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YouTube Competition Show Project

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Muscular Guy (supporting, male, 18-24)

--- Funny Guy (supporting, male, 18-24)

--- Crazy Kid (supporting, 8-12)

- Roles pay up to: $400

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, CA

- Learn more about the scripted show here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.