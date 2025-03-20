Mariah Carey gets post-'Christmas' gift: Copyright lawsuit dismissed

Legacy/Columbia
By Andrea Dresdale

Mariah Carey may not have her Christmas tree up anymore, but she's just gotten a nice present: A federal judge has ruled in her favor in an ongoing copyright infringement lawsuit involving her holiday smash "All I Want for Christmas Is You."

The lawsuit, which has been ongoing since 2022, accuses Mariah of copying her song from one of the same name released in 1989 by Vince Vance & the Valiants. But according to the ruling, obtained by ABC News, Judge Mónica Ramírez Almadani rejected Vance's argument and granted Mariah's motion for summary judgment, meaning she won and won't have to go to trial.

In her ruling, Almadani rejected the arguments of two music experts hired by Vance's team, who contended the songs were similar. She instead accepted the arguments of two music experts hired by Mariah's team. Those experts concluded that the only things the two songs shared were a series of "Christmas song clichés." And one expert noted that there were nearly 20 songs released prior to Vance's song that contained the same lyrical ideas.

The judge also ruled that Vance's motion was "frivolous," "baseless" and filed improperly, "specifically to cause unnecessary delay and needlessly increase the costs of litigation." As a result, Vance and his lawyers not only lost the case, they'll have to pay Mariah's attorneys' fees.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!