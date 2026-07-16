Lupe Fiasco to hit the road with Gym Class Heroes

Lupe Fiasco performs onstage during Hip Hop 50 Live at Yankee Stadium on August 11, 2023, in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Lupe Fiasco has announced he's going on tour with rock band Gym Class Heroes.

The Back to Basics tour will kick off Sept. 10 in Cleveland, before making stops in Pittsburgh, Denver, Phoenix, Detroit, Boston and other cities. It will wrap up on Oct. 25 with a final show in Pinellas Park, Florida.

B.O.B. will join as a special guest, playing all dates except the Columbus, Ohio, stop on Sept. 26.

A presale for the Back to Basics tour is underway; the password for access is KICKPUSH.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

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