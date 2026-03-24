Live Nation Urban, Black Women Photographers hiring Black women to shoot upcoming festivals

Live Nation Urban has teamed with the Black Women Photographers organization for its fifth year of giving Black female photographers the paid opportunity to shoot at some upcoming festivals.

Festivals include Black on the Block in DC and Dallas; Keith Lee's Familee Day; Roots Picnic in Philadelphia; A Roots Picnic Experience in LA; One Music Fest; and Broccoli City Fest.

“As a Black woman who continues to navigate the music industry, this work feels deeply personal to me," Christina Woodson, Live Nation Urban’s tour and festival marketing manager, said in a statement. "Creating paid opportunities for Black women and non-binary creatives to shoot our festivals and concerts is about more than access — it’s about representation. This partnership ensures we are not only in the room but shaping the narrative and capturing our culture from within our own community."

“Five years in, our partnership with Live Nation Urban continues to prove what’s possible when access meets intention. Together, we’ve opened doors for Black and African women creatives to not only enter the music industry, but to thrive within it," Black Women Photographers founder Polly Irungu added. "The next time you’re at a show, take a look at who’s behind the lens — that visibility is impact in action. Together, we’re not just opening doors. We’re redefining the landscape of music storytelling.”

May 1 is the deadline to submit applications, which are reviewed on a rolling basis.

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