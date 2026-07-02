Lil Wayne apologizes for being a no-show for his tour opener

Lil Wayne has issued an apology to fans after he failed to show up at the kickoff to his 20+ Years of Carter Classics tour.

With no explanation provided, he wrote on his Instagram Story, “My Maine fans I’m so sorry."

"The show is being rescheduled to July 28,” he continued. “Please hold on to your tickets, they will be honored for the rescheduled date. More information will be emailed directly to ticket holders.”

He added, “I ain’t s*** without you. I can’t wait to come back and give you the show you deserve.”

Wayne's tour launched without him at the Maine Savings Amphitheater in Bangor Tuesday night. According to WABI, he was scheduled to take the stage after 2 Chainz, but instead fans "waited through a lengthy delay before being notified around 11 p.m. that Lil Wayne, 43, would not take the stage."

The tour will make a stop at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center in Saratoga Springs, New York, on Thursday.

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