Latto reveals gender of baby, seemingly takes aim at Cardi B in star-studded 'Big Mama' album

Big Mama has a lot to say on her new album. Latto's fourth studio project finds her addressing everything from internet rumors to toxic relationships.

On the track "Gimme Dat," Latto appears to take shots at Cardi B, who made a negative comment about her in a leaked audio call in 2025. Cardi had said she wasn't "p**** a** Latto" after Ice Spice dissed her on a track. Cardi apologized to Latto, and offered to buy her a purse to make amends.

In "Gimme Dat," Latto raps, “Talkin’ ‘bout buyin’ big mama a bag like my n**** ain’t already bought it."

Latto also teams with partner 21 Savage on "Hostage," in which the two rap about holding each other hostage. On "Mama," a genre-blending collaboration with Jelly Roll, Latto reveals the gender of her child.

"Now you look just like your daddy, but you got my curls/ Can't believe my life right now, I feel on top of the world/ Should've seen my face when they told me it's a baby girl," she raps.

Speculation that 21 Savage is the father has continued to grow after he appeared in Latto's album trailer and pregnancy journey video, and recently shared a photo of a baby on Instagram.

Other features on the album include GloRilla, Doja Cat, Sexyy Red, Mariah the Scientist, Teyana Taylor, Wizkid and Odeal.

Ahead of the release, Latto urged fans on X to listen to the album in order. "In case you're new here here's the rules for midnight," she said, sharing instructions she wrote in August 2024. "Alot has changed in 2 years…This one hit different."

Big Mama is now available on streaming services.

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