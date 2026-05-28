Latto announces pop-up shows ahead of 'Big Mama' release

Latto attends the NikeSKIMS Launch Event at Nike House of Innovation on September 24, 2025, in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for SKIMS)

With a new album arriving Friday, Latto has announced pop-up shows featuring exclusive merch, CDs and vinyl.

The Big Mama Pop-Up, named after her upcoming album, Big Mama, is a three-day event, kicking off with a hometown stop in Atlanta on release day. It will then stop in LA on June 1 before making its way to New York on June 3. Items will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Latto has been teasing her album on social media, recently releasing a series of images on her Instagram, alongside posts tagging artists Doja Cat, Jelly Roll, Sexyy Red, Teyana Taylor, Wizkid, Mariah the Scientist and 21 Savage, who will seemingly feature on the project.

Big Mama is Latto's fourth studio album. It arrives shortly after she appeared to confirm the arrival of her first child, officially stepping into her Big Mama era.

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