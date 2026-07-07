Ken Carson's 'xperimenting' on upcoming tour

Ken Carson is set to do some "xperimenting." He's announced his 17-date xperimenting tour, featuring support from xaviersobased, prettifun and DJ Moon.

The tour supports his latest album, xperiment, which includes appearances from Destroy Lonely, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott and Lil Uzi Vert. The run kicks off Aug. 26 and wraps Sept. 23, with stops in Brooklyn, Miami, Atlanta, San Francisco and other cities.

An artist presale begins Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time, while tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. local time via kencarson.com.

The tour expands the world of xperiment, which already includes the album, now available on digital with the bonus track "Too Many Poles." There are also "a series of cinematic short films that deepen its eerie universe, leaning into sci-fi, suspense, and surreal storytelling," according to a press release.

Ken is set to release another project, a mixtape titled cartunez, on Friday.

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