JT says 'everybody is going to be able to relate' to debut album, 'Club Cheetah'

JT is working on her debut solo album, Club Cheetah, which she says is a reflection of all the different sides of her and goes beyond what fans already know.

"I'm so many things, and it's so hard to describe my album," she says in an interview with Nylon. "It's not a certain genre. It's whatever the f*** I want it to be."

“Everybody is going to be able to relate to this project,” she adds. “I love to bring a bad-b**** confidence out of the weirdest motherf*****.”

JT has already given fans a preview with the single "Girls Gone Wild," which she says "didn’t gravitate to my core [audience)." Still, the release gave listeners a chance to get to know JT and appreciate her for who she truly is.

"People are starting to love me overall, and that is the most beautiful feeling about this era," JT tells Nylon. "I'm seeing the fruits of my labor. I see the fashion, the music, and the beauty all in one house."

“I feel like the songs are matching the clothes. I need to perform my songs," she continues. "I want to feel like the Black Britney Spears. I want to feel like a ghetto Gaga, b****.”

JT says she's currently in an era where she's focused on authenticity and embracing the spaces that allow her to be herself, which is one of the reasons she enjoys TikTok.

“You can be yourself on TikTok, for real,” she says.

It's also why she decided New York was the place to live.

“I go outside, I see a motherf***** dressed like a butterfly that’s with somebody dressed like a businessman,” she says. “I feel so free here. Nothing I do is weird to them.”

The full interview, in which she discusses her relationships with Doechii and Lil Uzi Vert, as well as other topics, is available on Nylon's website.

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