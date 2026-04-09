JT announces new single, 'Numb'

JT performs at SpelHouse Hip Hop Concert at Forbes Arena on October 23, 2024, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Nykieria Chaney/Getty Images)

JT coming! The rapper has announced a new song titled "Numb."

In a post on Instagram, JT previewed the track alongside a video of herself riding a bike in a black bodysuit, over-the-knee boots and a silver mask. She also wears the mask while posing in the pool.

"I been NUMB for so long I'm tryna feel something," she writes in the caption — lyrics that are also heard in the teaser.

The video closes with JT's definitions of the word "numb."

"NUMB is choosing your own world, tuning out hate, pressure, and distraction so you can hear yourself clearly. The outside noise disappears and your inner life becomes louder. NUMB is peaceful. It is protective. It allows you to move through chaos without losing yourself," the on-screen text reads.

"NUMB is a state of quite transcendence," it continues. "You are present, untouched, and fully inside your own frequency. In that state, connection becomes deeper and more real. CLUB CHEETAH is where those inner worlds overlap. A place where being NUMB doesn’t isolate you. It brings you closer to people meant to find you."

"NUMB" follows JT's 2025 single "Girls Gone Wild" and is available to presave.

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