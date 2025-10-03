Joey Bada$$ says experimentation keeps him motivated

It's nearing the 15-year mark in his music career, and Joey Bada$$ is still motivated and hungry. He attributes the feeling to finding ways to keep the making-music process exciting.

"I think experimentation [keeps me motivated]," he tells XXL. "What haven't I done yet? What haven't I challenged myself to do yet, and, going for those things, you know what I'm saying? 'Cause that feels new and exciting for me. It has been a long time, for sure. But I think just the element of surprise."

That experimentation shows up in "3 Feet Away" from his latest project, Lonely at the Top. He's heard rapping and singing on the track, a decision he explains to the publication.

"I think if it doesn’t grow, it dies. I’m a firm believer in that. So, I’m always looking to grow and to expand," Joey says. "I like to look at music in a food type of analogy, right? Where it’s like people go to the restaurants that they like. You go to an Italian restaurant for Italian food. And I do have that understanding, but at the same time, I think that I’m always trying to find ways to introduce my consumer base to new dishes."

Joey is also big on lyricism, noting he's happy people are paying attention to lyrics again.

"There was a point in my career where I deliberately was like, OK, let me focus on songs because I’m putting a lot into these lyrics, and people are not getting it," he says. "You don’t get that artistic satisfaction when you feel like your art is not being appreciated properly. ... So, I’m glad that we’re back at a point where it’s like, oh, so, y’all listening now. Y’all actually are breaking down double entendres now. OK cool. Watch me cook."

