Jay-Z tops Complex's list of 50 greatest New York rappers

Jay-Z attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating Costume Art at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Complex recently released its picks for the 50 greatest New York rappers of all time, ranking artists based on lyrical ability, songwriting, influence and cultural impact.

Topping the list is Jay-Z. "Whether you're talking technical proficiency, Billboard hits, realest stories, global influence, personal style, magnetic charisma, total sales, brand management, feature verses, artist co-signs, enlightening interviews, patronizing laugh or just sustained relevance—by any and every quantifiable metric or qualitative assessment—Shawn Carter is simply the best, better than all the rest," Complex's Noah Callahan-Bever wrote, noting that Jay's #1 spot was "unlikely and hard-fought."

“Still, no matter what has been thrown at Jay-Z, he has persevered and prevailed, growing as an artist, a businessman, and a brand,” he added.

Also in the top five are The Notorious B.I.G. at #2, Nas at #3, Rakim at #4 and LL Cool J at #5.

The rest of the top 10 is 50 Cent at #6, Nicki Minaj at #7, DMX at #8, Busta Rhymes at #9 and KRS-One at #10. Each entry highlights the rapper's biggest hit, an essential deep cut and their hometown, reflecting how the five boroughs have helped shape New York rap.

As with every ranking, not everyone was pleased with the results. Azealia Banks reacted on X, writing, "Azealia Banks is better than ASAP Rocky," before adding, "Defund Complex." She did not make the list, but Rocky landed at #40.

Max B also shared his frustration after discovering he didn't make the cut during an interview with Complex.

“I don’t even see my name up there,” Max said. “Now you know I’m putting my name on top. That’s crazy. You ain’t got The Don up there. You think all them n***** better than me?” He then walked out of the interview.

The full list is available online.

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