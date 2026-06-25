Jay-Z to chat about music and life in new docuseries 'JAŸ-Z IN 8'

Jay-Z is seen before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group E match between Cote D'Ivoire and Ecuador at Philadelphia Stadium on June 14, 2026, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Jay-Z is opening up about his music, lyrics, creative process and more in a new documentary series. Titled JAŸ-Z IN 8, the eight-part series is set to debut on HBO in the fall.

The series is directed by Rick Rubin and features in-depth conversation between the two as they discuss Hov's life and career.

A teaser for the docuseries is now on YouTube.

The announcement comes as Jay-Z celebrates the 30th anniversary of his debut album, Reasonable Doubt. In honor of the occasion, pop-up experiences have opened in Brooklyn and Manhattan, showcasing his collection of 13 solo studio albums on cassette. Limited-edition library cards featuring the album artwork are also available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Jay-Z has also released a 30th anniversary edition of Reasonable Doubt and announced a series of performances, including shows at Yankee Stadium, Paris and LA's SoFi Stadium. MTA and Spotify even joined the festivities, decorating New York City's J/Z trains with photos honoring the album.

A full list of activities celebrating Reasonable Doubt can be found online.

Released on June 25, 1996, Reasonable Doubt spawned the singles "Ain't No N****" and "Can't Knock the Hustle." It featured guest appearances from Memphis Bleek, Mary J. Blige, Jaz-O and the Notorious B.I.G. The album has been certified Platinum by the RIAA.

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