Jay Electronica confronts hecklers at LA show

Jay Electronica was booed at his concert in Los Angeles Saturday, and he took issue with the crowd's response.

His a cappella version of "Exhibit C" at The Compound was met with jeers, prompting him to stop his set and directly confront his hecklers.

"If you f*** with me, shut the f*** up and listen to the bars!" he said. "Whoever boos, we know you the enemy, n****, and you a coward! ... 'Cause you won't boo in my face."

He then walked into the audience in search of the people reacting negatively to his performance. "See how they shut the f*** up! They p****!" he said.

“My fans know I ain’t talking to them. We on the same team," Jay continued. "I came to swing my sword at the enemy. If you want to boo, that’s fine; I’ve been booed at concerts before. But grow some nuts and boo in my face.”

Jay Electronica is currently on his Nineteen Day Reconnaissance Tour, which promotes his 2025 projects A Written Testimony: Leaflets, A Written Testimony: Power at the Rate of My Dreams and A Written Testimony: Mars, the Inhabited Planet.

He recently announced an all-star benefit concert, presented by Women Working Together Globally. Set for June 21 at New York's Town Hall Theater, it will see Jay perform with some of his friends while supporting "youth focused initiatives in STEM, healthy living, mental health, anti bullying, tech access, and sports" and "building a safe, supportive village for kids, teens, and families," according to the venue's website.

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