J. Cole launches 'The Fall-Off Magazine' as a tribute to hip-hop print journalism

J. Cole performs onstage during the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 22, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

J. Cole is paying homage to hip-hop print journalism with the release of The Fall-Off Magazine.

The editorial publication features original reporting, artwork, photography and design documenting the past, present and future of hip-hop, according to press release. More than 60 creatives contributed to the project, which was commissioned by Cole.

The magazine is now available in a limited print run and can be ordered online. Designed to be a collector's item that's shared and often reviewed, the goal of the publication is to inspire the next generation to carry on the tradition of hip-hop print journalism, the press release states.

"Like all essential creative by and for a culture, this collector's edition arrives when most needed by its audience. Hip-Hop journalism has somehow expanded, diversified, atrophied and become amorphous all at once," editor-in-chief Bonsu Thompson said in a statement. "So my aim was to deploy storytelling and the humanization of starpower to educate the world on how Godly the craftsmen and innovation behind Hip-Hop commerce were, are and will forever be. No wifi needed."

Felton Brown, the magazine's publisher and VP of Creative, echoed that statement: "The Fall-Off Magazine documents a singular moment in time. Like the sun, Hip-hop has never stood still. Every generation has added to the culture, and this publication was built to create space for generations of old and new to commune in conversation with one another."

He continued, "We built this publication because we believe context matters, conversation matters, critical thought matters, and original content matters. Hip-Hop has always mattered. Documenting this thing of ours to be consumed tangibly creates a cultural and educational experience that people can return to long after the moment has passed."

Cole's The Fall-Off World Tour kicks off Friday in Charlotte, North Carolina.

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