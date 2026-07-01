ICYMI: Soulja Boy, Lil Wayne, T.I. and more

Following Sunday's BET Awards, Soulja Boy shared an idea he'd like to bring to life. "Might start my own awards show and give it to rappers who never got they credit," he wrote on X Tuesday. "NBA Youngboy, Chief Keef, Kodak Black, etc. no reason they never won a BET Award or a Grammy."

Burna Boy's collaboration with Shakira, "Dai Dai (FIFA World Cup Official Song 2026)," has topped the Billboard Global Excluding U.S. chart, making it the first World Cup anthem to reach #1.

A 2023 podcast interview of Lil Wayne discussing Verzuz was released Tuesday. In it, he said he has no interest in competing against anyone other than himself. "I'm too competitive and I wouldn't wanna embarrass no one, and if I am competing against whoever I'm competing against, I will embarrass you," he told DJ Drama. "If it's the wrong type of situation on that Verzuz, you can end their careers ... and that's what I would do," he said. "I don't wanna be that guy."

Tay Keith's funeral reportedly took place Tuesday in Memphis. Footage of a flower arrangement reading "Tay" has surfaced online, while Sexyy Red shared a selfie video wearing an-all black outfit. BlocBoyJB and Turbo also posted a photo of themselves dressed for the occasion.

T.I.'s sons Domani Harris and King Harris may not believe Kill the King is their father's final album, but T.I. says it is. "I think it's their time to go ahead and speak for the generation and handle it and hold it down for the world," he told ET of his children. "It's time, that's why the King's Succession Tour is very important. You should get there and check us out. Me, Domani, King ... you know, a passing of the torch, if you will."

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