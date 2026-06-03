ICYMI: Megan Thee Stallion, Big Freedia and more

Megan Thee Stallion is about through with playing the role of wifey in a relationships. In a teaser of her new song, she raps, "All that wifey s*** is dead/ Put that s*** to bed/ l'ma make him beg." This song follows her breakup with NBA baller Klay Thompson.

Big Freedia is premiering another single and video as part the joint album with SOPHIE. "It's about to GO DOWN my next single with SOPHIE drops THIS FRIDAY! Pre-save now, link in bio. sound on for first listen," Freedia wrote on Instagram.

Some consider themselves the greatest of all time, but Rick Ross has another way to describe himself. "I'm the BOAT," he said Tuesday on his Instagram Story. "Biggest of all time, baby. The BOAT."

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