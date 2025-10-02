How much house does $500,000 buy you in Tallahassee?

Redfin Real Estate compiled a list of homes for sale up to $500,000 in Jacksonville, FL. (Alena Mozhjer // Shutterstock/Alena Mozhjer // Shutterstock)
By Stacker

Back in 2014, spending $500,000 on a house was generally reserved for high earners. The typical U.S. home sold for $159,000, while starter homes averaged just $101,000. Fast-forward to today, and prices have more than doubled: A standard home now sells for $440,000, with starter homes approaching $300,000.

These current prices have put homeownership out of reach for many – and things don't look to be improving. Prices are still rising, affordability keeps dropping, and starter homes are becoming harder to find as home values climb. This has created a very sluggish and difficult housing market. In fact, even the usual busy spring and summer buying seasons were unusually slow this year.

While $500,000 once stretched much further, in many cities today, it's not nearly enough. But what about Tallahassee?

To find out, Redfin Real Estate found listings near the $500,000 mark to see what types of homes you can actually afford in Tallahassee right now. Listings below $500,000 were included if necessary.

2664 W Washington Hwy, Monticello, FL 32344
- Price: $499,000
- 8 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,806
- See 2664 W Washington Hwy, Monticello, FL 32344 on Redfin.com

53 Bedford Loop, Crawfordville, FL 32327
- Price: $496,650
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,832
- See 53 Bedford Loop, Crawfordville, FL 32327 on Redfin.com

6611 Crooked Creek Rd, Tallahassee, FL 32311
- Price: $499,900
- 5 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,846
- See 6611 Crooked Creek Rd, Tallahassee, FL 32311 on Redfin.com

50 Bedford Loop, Crawfordville, FL 32327
- Price: $493,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,758
- See 50 Bedford Loop, Crawfordville, FL 32327 on Redfin.com

910 Parkview Dr, Tallahassee, FL 32311
- Price: $499,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,684
- See 910 Parkview Dr, Tallahassee, FL 32311 on Redfin.com

43 Ponderosa Dr, Crawfordville, FL 32327
- Price: $498,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,498
- See 43 Ponderosa Dr, Crawfordville, FL 32327 on Redfin.com

3439 Fl Ga Hwy, Havana, FL 32333
- Price: $495,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,344
- See 3439 Fl Ga Hwy, Havana, FL 32333 on Redfin.com

289 Persimmon Rd, Sopchoppy, FL 32358
- Price: $499,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,744
- See 289 Persimmon Rd, Sopchoppy, FL 32358 on Redfin.com

3089 Sawgrass Cir, Tallahassee, FL 32309
- Price: $499,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,656
- See 3089 Sawgrass Cir, Tallahassee, FL 32309 on Redfin.com

3657 Coastal Hwy, Crawfordville, FL 32327
- Price: $495,500
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,600
- See 3657 Coastal Hwy, Crawfordville, FL 32327 on Redfin.com

5442 Burris Ct, Tallahassee, FL 32317
- Price: $499,500
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,232
- See 5442 Burris Ct, Tallahassee, FL 32317 on Redfin.com

4448 Argyle Ln, Tallahassee, FL 32309
- Price: $495,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,104
- See 4448 Argyle Ln, Tallahassee, FL 32309 on Redfin.com

855 S Waukeenah St, Monticello, FL 32344
- Price: $499,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,798
- See 855 S Waukeenah St, Monticello, FL 32344 on Redfin.com

385 Oakwood Trl, Crawfordville, FL 32327
- Price: $499,900
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,680
- See 385 Oakwood Trl, Crawfordville, FL 32327 on Redfin.com

2541 Lagrange Trl, Tallahassee, FL 32312
- Price: $495,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,318
- See 2541 Lagrange Trl, Tallahassee, FL 32312 on Redfin.com

116 Country Club Dr, Crawfordville, FL 32327
- Price: $495,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,254
- See 116 Country Club Dr, Crawfordville, FL 32327 on Redfin.com

39 Wiregrass Ln, Quincy, FL 32351
- Price: $495,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,062
- See 39 Wiregrass Ln, Quincy, FL 32351 on Redfin.com

449 Saint Francis St, Tallahassee, FL 32301
- Price: $499,900
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,764
- See 449 Saint Francis St, Tallahassee, FL 32301 on Redfin.com

5902 Shady Rest Rd, Havana, FL 32333
- Price: $499,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,871
- See 5902 Shady Rest Rd, Havana, FL 32333 on Redfin.com

523 Tung Hill Dr, Tallahassee, FL 32317
- Price: $499,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,158
- See 523 Tung Hill Dr, Tallahassee, FL 32317 on Redfin.com

5264 Old Retreat Way, Tallahassee, FL 32317
- Price: $499,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,147
- See 5264 Old Retreat Way, Tallahassee, FL 32317 on Redfin.com

5152 Royal Fern Cir, Tallahassee, FL 32317
- Price: $499,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,912
- See 5152 Royal Fern Cir, Tallahassee, FL 32317 on Redfin.com

2134 La Rochelle Dr, Tallahassee, FL 32308
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,525
- See 2134 La Rochelle Dr, Tallahassee, FL 32308 on Redfin.com

3325 Mariana Oaks Dr, Tallahassee, FL 32311
- Price: $499,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,976
- See 3325 Mariana Oaks Dr, Tallahassee, FL 32311 on Redfin.com

516 E 7Th Ave, Tallahassee, FL 32303
- Price: $499,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,962
- See 516 E 7Th Ave, Tallahassee, FL 32303 on Redfin.com

283 Martin Farms Rd, Crawfordville, FL 32327
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,853
- See 283 Martin Farms Rd, Crawfordville, FL 32327 on Redfin.com

107 Tarn Way, Monticello, FL 32344
- Price: $499,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,774
- See 107 Tarn Way, Monticello, FL 32344 on Redfin.com

469 Olivia Rose Ave, Tallahassee, FL 32317
- Price: $499,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,738
- See 469 Olivia Rose Ave, Tallahassee, FL 32317 on Redfin.com

122 Ocean View Dr, Crawfordville, FL 32327
- Price: $495,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,560
- See 122 Ocean View Dr, Crawfordville, FL 32327 on Redfin.com

231 Lafayette Cir, Tallahassee, FL 32303
- Price: $494,900
- 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,048
- See 231 Lafayette Cir, Tallahassee, FL 32303 on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!