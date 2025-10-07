How gas prices have changed in Pensacola in the last week

CheapInsurance.com compiled statistics on gas prices in Pensacola, FL metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of October 6.

Pensacola by the numbers

- Gas current price: $2.80

--- Florida average: $3.02

- Week change: +$0.01 (+0.3%)

- Year change: -$0.06 (-2.0%)

- Historical expensive gas price: $4.69 (6/14/22)

- Diesel current price: $3.40

- Week change: +$0.03 (+1.0%)

- Year change: +$0.09 (+2.7%)

- Historical expensive diesel price: $5.56 (6/17/22)

Metros with the least expensive gas

#1. Lawton, OK: $2.42

#2. Tulsa, OK: $2.46

#3. Casper, WY: $2.50

jittawit21 // Shutterstock

#5. Napa, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.77

Daniel Avram // Shutterstock

#4. San Diego, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.77

Rangsarit Chaiyakun // Shutterstock

#3. Santa Rosa, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.79

Christian Mueller // Shutterstock

#2. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.90

Istvan Csak // Shutterstock

#1. Lihue (Kauai), HI

- Regular gas price: $4.97

