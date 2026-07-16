Hip-hop legends take the stage at 2026 ESPYs

New York was well represented at Wednesday night's ESPYs at Lincoln Center, with performances from De La Soul, Slick Rick, Ghostface Killah and Fat Joe.

De La Soul got the crowd on its feet "for the love of sports and music" before performing "Stakes is High" and "Run It Back!!" Slick Rick made his entrance from the audience alongside a violinist, going into his classic hit "La Di Da Di."

Ghostface Killah opened his set with his verse on "Ice Cream" by Raekwon, who has his own surprise coming up Aug. 7 in New York City. He then paid tribute to Ol' Dirty Bastard, performing the late rapper's "Shimmy Shimmy Ya" before rapping his own "Cherchez LaGhost."

Fat Joe, who earlier in the night crashed the New York Knicks team photo, closed out the show with a performance of "All the Way Up."

DJ Premier kept the music going, as he spun the 1s and 2s throughout the night.

The 2026 ESPYs will be available to stream Thursday on Disney+, Hulu, the ESPN App and ABC Video on Demand.

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