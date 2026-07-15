Gunna credits fitness for strengthening onstage presence, discipline and inspiring others

Gunna attends as Audemars Piguet celebrates the opening of the AP House Atlanta on May 06, 2026, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images Audemars Piguet)

Gunna's dedication to health and wellness has earned him a feature in Men's Health. Speaking with the mag, he says his fitness routine now goes hand in hand with his music career.

“I’m in a good space, a good mental space right now,” he says. “It’s not just because of the music. It’s because of the discipline. It’s because of the journey. I feel like it goes together now. Can’t do one or the other. Fitness and music go together for me.”

Exercise, he says, has made him a better performer onstage.

“Working out helps me as a performer with my breathing, my stamina,” he explains. “I can move more, engage more, and give my full energy.”

Gunna began his fitness journey by running and quickly noticed how it strengthened his discipline in other areas of life.

His transformation began to inspire others, prompting him to start his Wunna Run 5K clubs. Since September 2025, they have taken place in Toronto, Washington, D.C., Miami, Atlanta, London, Johannesburg, Houston and Los Angeles.

“People wanted to be more educated on the workout tip and the health journey,” he says, adding that he’s become an inspiration for many in the Black community.

“We were not taught fitness like that,” Gunna says. “You got to be, like, that one who really didn’t go and hang out with the other friends. You stayed in the backyard and played basketball. You kept going to practice, to the football field. It wasn’t for everybody.”

With the Wunna clubs continuing to grow, along with his newfound tennis hobby and becoming a co-owner of Flerish Hydration, Gunna has no plans to slow down — and no idea what the future holds.

"Sometimes you do things and you don’t know the purpose till later," he says.

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