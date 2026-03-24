Fetty Wap unveils track list for 'Zavier'

Fetty Wap attends Fetty Wap Official Welcome Home Party on January 16, 2026, in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

The rollout for Fetty Wap's new album, Zavier, continued Wednesday, as he unveiled the project's track list.

The list came at the end of a video trailer in which he's seen working in the studio. "You ever been in the dark so long you start thinking it’s normal?" he begins. "I been there. Concrete walls. Long nights. Lotta thinking. Lotta solace, you know? That solace different though. It could break if you soft or it might make you stronger and sharpen you up."

Fetty adds that his time behind bars got him focused. "Made me see who really around, made me see what mattered for real: kids, family, homies," he says.

"When you lose everything you stopped playing with your second chance," he adds. "So I don’t move random no more. I ain't chasing, I ain’t rushing. I’m just locked in. When you really been in the dark, you don’t come out the same. You don’t talk the same, you don’t walk the same. You don’t move the same."

Named after his alter ego, Zavier features 17 tracks, as well as guest appearances from Wiz Khalifa, Honey Bxby, Tink, Max B, G Herbo and more.

Zavier arrives on Friday, marking his first album since he was released from prison in January. He'd previously served time on charges of conspiracy to distribute drugs.

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