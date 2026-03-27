Fetty Wap introduces fans to 'Zavier' on new album

Fetty Wap has released a new album, Zavier, introducing fans to the name his family calls him and the real person behind the moniker.

The project features G. Herbo, Wiz Khalifa, Max B, Monty, Honey Bxby, Tink and more. It's led by the single "White Roses," which includes background vocals from his sisters Divinity and Ymanie; the video is now available to stream on YouTube.

“I want fans to hear the evolution,” Fetty says in a statement. “It’s still Fetty, but it’s a version that’s been through life and came back stronger.”

"I came up with many songs while incarcerated, especially during the six months I spent in solitary confinement," he continues. "Even in difficult environments, creativity never leaves you; music was still a way for me to express myself. I've had time to reflect, grow, and really think about the kind of artist and man I want to be moving forward. The music still has the energy people know me for, but there's also more honesty and perspective in it now."

Zavier, now available on streaming services, marks Fetty's first album since being released from prison on charges of conspiracy to distribute drugs. He's set to celebrate with a series of "Welcome Home" shows in April, with stops in Montclair, New Jersey; Hartford, Connecticut; Albany, New York; and Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania. More shows will be announced at a later date.

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