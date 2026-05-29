Eve celebrates 25 years of 'Scorpion' with limited-edition anniversary vinyl

Eve has released an anniversary edition of her Scorpion album to celebrate its 25th anniversary. It's available as a limited-edition red-and-black splatter two-LP vinyl, complete with an autographed insert, and can be ordered through Complex and U Discover Music.

Released on March 6, 2001, Scorpion marked Eve's second studio album. The 16-track project featured hits including "Who's That Girl?" and "Let Me Blow Ya Mind" featuring Gwen Stefani and Stevie J. The latter song earned the first-ever best rap/sung collaboration Grammy, while Scorpion was nominated for best rap album.

The album also featured appearances from Da Brat, Trina, DMX and The Lox, among others, and has been certified Platinum by the RIAA.

Eve is set to celebrate 25 years of Scorpion with a U.K. and European tour beginning in October.

Here's the track listing for Scorpion 25th Anniversary:

LP1 - Side A

"Cowboy"

"Who's That Girl?"

"Let Me Blow Ya Mind"

LP1 - Side B

"You Had Me, You Lost Me"

"Got What You Need"

"Gangsta B******"

LP2 - Side A

"That's What It Is"

"Scream Double R"

"Thug In The Street"

LP2 - Side B

"No, No, No"

"You Ain't Gettin' None"

"Life Is So Hard"

"Be Me"

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