E-40 performs as part of SeaWorld San Diego summer concert series

E-40 attends the grand opening of AYA Rooftop Restaurant at Graton Resort & Casino on May 07, 2026, in Rohnert Park, California. (Photo by Kimberly White/Getty Images for Graton Resort & Casino)

SeaWorld told E-40 when to go the park, and he did just that on Saturday. He performed at the San Diego park as part of its 2026 Summer Spectacular concert series.

The rapper took the stage with performances of "My S*** Bang," "Choices (Yup)," "Sliding Down the Pole," "Tell Me When to G" and more. "Sea world was lit!" he wrote alongside a video of himself entering and leaving the venue. He also posted footage of himself performing.

E-40 is the latest artist tapped to entertain fans during the summer concert series, which kicked off June 13 with Ginuwine. The lineup continues with Ashanti on Saturday, followed by Soulja Boy and Paul Wall on July 25, Jordin Sparks on Aug. 1 and Too $hort and Warren G on Aug. 8.

The concerts are included with park admission.

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