Drake's 'Iceman' spends second week at #1

Drake has held on to his #1 spot on the Billboard 200 for a second week with Iceman, marking his sixth album to lead the chart for more than one week. According to Luminate, the project earned 225,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending May 28. With 223,000 of those from streaming, he also spends a second week at #1 on the top streaming albums chart.
When Iceman first debuted on the chart a week ago, it was followed by Drake's own Habibti and Maid of Honour at #2 and #3, respectively, making him the first artist to debut and occupy the top three songs simultaneously. Those two albums have since dropped to #7 and #8.
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