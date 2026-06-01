Drake's 'Iceman' spends second week at #1

Drake smiles during the game between the Toronto Raptors and the Sacramento Kings during the first half of their basketball game at the Scotiabank Arena on November 2, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

Drake has held on to his #1 spot on the Billboard 200 for a second week with Iceman, marking his sixth album to lead the chart for more than one week. According to Luminate, the project earned 225,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending May 28. With 223,000 of those from streaming, he also spends a second week at #1 on the top streaming albums chart.

When Iceman first debuted on the chart a week ago, it was followed by Drake's own Habibti and Maid of Honour at #2 and #3, respectively, making him the first artist to debut and occupy the top three songs simultaneously. Those two albums have since dropped to #7 and #8.

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