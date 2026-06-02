Drake tops 'Billboard''s returning Songs of the Summer list

Drake speaks onstage during Drake's Till Death Do Us Part rap battle on October 30, 2021, in Long Beach, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Drake's "Janice STFU" has topped another Billboard chart. In addition to spending its second week at #1 on the Hot 100, Streaming Songs, Hot R&B/Hip-Hop and Hot Rap Songs charts, the track has now claimed the top spot on Billboard's returning Songs of the Summer chart.

The list features seven entries from Iceman, with "Shabang," "Ran to Atlanta" featuring Future and Molly Santana, "Whisper My Name," "National Treasures," "2 Hard 4 the Radio" and "Plot Twist" joining "Janice STFU."

Drake previously topped Billboard's season-end Songs of the Summer chart with "In My Feelings" in 2018, and "One Dance" featuring WizKid and Kyla in 2016.

This year's Song of the Summer list tracks the most popular songs based on cumulative streaming, airplay and sales performance between June 6 and Sept. 12, 2026, according to Billboard. Songs that appeared on the 2025 list or peaked on the Hot 100 during or before 2025 are ineligible.

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