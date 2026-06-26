Drake hosting apology parties for women named Janice

Drake claps at the end of the game between the Sacramento Kings and the Toronto Raptors during the second half of their basketball game at the Scotiabank Arena on November 2, 2024, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

Drake is making amends with anyone named Janice following the release of the Iceman track "Janice STFU."

Taking to his Instagram Story Thursday, he wrote, "All my Janice’s in NY, LA, MIA, TO, HOU, look out for my invitation for Sunday."

Now Toronto later followed with a report of an event scheduled for Sunday at Cactus Club in Toronto. The party will take place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and is exclusively being held for people named Janice, who must present a government-issued ID to gain entry. Details for the parties planned in the other cities will soon be revealed.

"Janice STFU" appears on Drake's Iceman album and includes shots at the media, critics and fellow rappers. With the apology parties, Drake seems to be making it up to the real Janices who may have been offended or caught in the crossfire.

Fans, however, are still unsure whether Janice refers to an actual woman or is just a metaphor for someone else.

"Janice STFU" peaked atop the Billboard Hot 100. It currently sits at #7.

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